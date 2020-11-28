NAB initiates inquiry into Sindh wheat scam

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated a separate inquiry into Sindh wheat scam as big names reportedly involved in the scandal.

As per details, the development was made under the anti-money laundering act 2010 after important revelations.

ARY News citing its sources reported that the secretary food department Sindh has already excused himself from appearing before the accountability watchdog along with the record by citing that he is suffering from coronavirus.

It is being reported that the bureau has acquired evidence regarding the missing wheat sacks worth millions of rupees in Shaheed Benazirabad district.

It emerged that the food department illegally issued payments to floor mills. Meanwhile, the NAB has held food department officials responsible in a case related to declaring wheat sacks in Bandhi and Daur as useless.

Earlier, NAB’s Sindh officials had recovered more than Rs10 billion in wheat scandal under the inquiries opened against the provincial food department for the theft of wheat worth more than Rs15 billion.