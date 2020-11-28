Funeral prayers of Begum Shamim held in Lahore

The funeral prayers of Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif were offered in Lahore on Saturday.

Today, strict security arrangements were made, with the main road leading to Jati Umra cordoned off. Shehbaz and Hamza Shehbaz who were released on five-day parole also attended the prayers.

The prayers were led by Maulana Raghim Naeemi on the grounds of Sharif Medical City. She will be buried next to the grave of her husband, Mian Sharif at the family's Jati Umra estate.

Earlier today, her body reached Lahore and was received by members of the Sharif family and PML-L leaders. Her funeral prayers were also held at the Regent's Park mosque in London on Friday. Nawaz, his sons, former finance minister Ishaq Dar and other family members attended the funeral there.

Begum Shamim passed away on November 22 in London. She traveled to London in February against the advice of her doctors to see Nawaz who has been under treatment for heart and kidney ailments there.