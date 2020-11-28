AVN 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
BOP 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
CHCC 132.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.3%)
DCL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
DGKC 105.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.81%)
EFERT 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
EPCL 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FCCL 21.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
HBL 130.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.51%)
KAPCO 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
MLCF 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
OGDC 99.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.17%)
PAEL 33.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PIBTL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
PIOC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
POWER 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PSO 194.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.05%)
SNGP 42.42 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 60.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (5.87%)
UNITY 25.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.8%)
BR100 4,231 Decreased By ▼ -21.54 (-0.51%)
BR30 21,389 Decreased By ▼ -14.14 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,807 Decreased By ▼ -223.94 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,160 Decreased By ▼ -134.97 (-0.78%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
World

UK Universities perpetuate institutional racism: Report

  • According to a recent report, universities in the United Kingdom perpetuate institutional racism and that vice-chancellors should undero racial literacy training.
BR Web Desk Updated 28 Nov 2020

According to a recent report, universities in the United Kingdom perpetuate institutional racism and that vice-chancellors should undero racial literacy training.

A report by Universities UK (UUK), an independent body which represents 140 institutions in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, calls upon educational leadership to accept that there are problems pertaining to racism at their institutions, and that there is a need to improve awareness among staff and students pertaining to racism, racial micro-aggressions, white privilege and white allyship.

The report, aptly titled Tackling Racial Harassment in Higher Education, comes after an inquiry by the government's Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) concluded that universities were failing to address tens of thousands of racist incidents every year.

The EHRC inquiry concluded that around a quarter of ethnic minority students had experienced some form of racial harassment, and that universities were unaware of the sheer scale of the problem.

In addition to the wider prevalence of racial harassment on campuses, the report highlights a serious lack of diversity among senior leaders, with minority ethnic students facing inequality of opportunity, as well as significant pay gaps.

The UUK report urges universities to review their current policies and procedures for dealing with racism, and develop new institution-wide strategies for tackling racial harassment.

In addition, vice-chancellors are also advised to introduce new reporting systems and to collect and share data on racist incidents, and to engage directly with staff and students who have lived experience of racism.

UK Universities perpetuate institutional racism: Report

UK securely deployed units to guard Saudi Arabia oil fields: report

Pakistan reports 1,672 more coronavirus recoveries

Opposition must call off rallies, PM rules out further permission for PDM jalsas

Killing of suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind risks confrontation as Trump exits

Iran's Zarif says Israel likely to be involved in killing of Iranian scientist

Controversy erupts over Khadim Hussain Rizvi's successor claims

Corporate farming: PM seeks proposals on how to boost agriculture productivity

WHO says it wants to see clinical data on Russia's Sputnik vaccine

Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind assassinated

India's economy enters technical recession

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters