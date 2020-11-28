China's envoy, CPEC Authority chief discuss 'way forward'

ISLAMABAD: China's ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong on Friday said that he had a "comprehensive" review of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) cooperation and discussed the "way forward" with Chairman of CPEC Authority Lt-Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa (retd).

In a tweet, the China's envoy said that he was "impressed by the work of CPEC Authority led by him."

