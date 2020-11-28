AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
Nov 28, 2020
Naya Pakistan Certificate: Profit on debt subject to 10 percent tax

Recorder Report 28 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has clarified that profit on debt on the Naya Pakistan Certificate is subject to tax @ 10% which is final tax. According to a FBR's clarification issued here on Friday, the Naya Pakistan Certificate, a new instrument launched by the Government/ State Bank of Pakistan, qualifies as debt instrument in terms of Clause (5AA) of Part-II of the Second Schedule of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001. Therefore, profit on debt on the Naya Pakistan Certificate is subject to tax @ 10% which is final tax.

It may be added that only non-resident individuals can purchase Naya Pakistan Certificate who maintain bank account abroad or foreign currency account maintained in Pakistan. It is also clarified that such individuals are not required to file returns of income.

