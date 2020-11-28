Export of leather canvas or textile footwears: Duty drawback rates enhanced

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has considerably enhanced customs duty drawback rates on the export of leather canvas or textile footwears from Nov 26, 2020. The FBR has SRO.1268(I)/2020 here on Friday to amend the standard duty drawback notification S.R.O. 210(I)/2009.

According to the new notification, the duty drawback has been increased on the export of canvas or textile footwears with rubber sole (all varieties and sizes) from 1.00% of the Freight on Board (f.o.b) value to 4.11 percent of the FOB value.

The duty drawback has been enhanced on the export of leather footwears including chappals and sandals with leather upper and leather sole (all varieties and sizes) from 1.21% of the f.o.b. value to 4.62 percent of the FOB value.

The duty drawback has been further increased on the export of leather footwears including chappals, sandals and slippers with leather upper and PU or PVC or TPR or rubber or leather from 1.82 percent of the FOB value to 4.70 percent of the FOB value.

