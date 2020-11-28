Partly Facetious: Rat food possibly sent from her own kitchen?

"The former First Daughter was given rat food while she was in jail."

"She was in jail after her conviction - she and daddy both were in jail after their conviction not like First Uncle Shahbaz Sharif and First Cousin Humza...."

"Hey back off will you! Giving anyone rat food...."

"I reckon The Khan is responsible - he is obsessive compulsive about weight and perhaps he thought that she needed to lose a few pounds and so ordered The Buzz to ensure that she got rat sized portions and...."

"Don't be facetious; besides The Khan should first look at weight problems of his cabinet, particularly at the widening girth - I mean I have a 50 inch television and every time they come on TV they are taking up more and more space and...."

"Some of them have received an exemption from all but one Khan directive, and we all know what that is."

"Bad mouthing opposition leaders and presenting data that somehow or the other two years three months down the line has not led to any conviction...."

"What about Nawaz and Maryam Nawaz Sharif?"

"Pre-dates their appointment!"

"Hmmmm anyway Maryam Nawaz wasn't referring to the food portions being ratsized, I think she meant that food given to her was first fed to the rats and then the same plate was handed over to her and..."

"Did she see the rats eating the food?!"

"This is a serious charge....I would have you know that the Health Department for Durham Ontario region concluded that eating food that a rat has contaminated is a sure fire way of contacting a disease from them."

"I don't see why you have to quote a Western source when it's obvious that..."

"Hey The Khan has gone the Dar route - he is quoting foreign sources to claim that the economy is hunky dory while inflation together with the freeze on salaries and unemployment and..."

"Ha ha I guess you are right."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020