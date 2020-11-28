Veterinarians inform IHC: Kaavan to be shifted on 29th, two brown bears on December 6

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was informed on Friday that two brown bears of Islamabad's Marghazar Zoo would be shifted to a sanctuary abroad after the lone elephant Kaavan's departure to Cambodia.

A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard petition related to implementation of the court's verdict on shifting of all animals at the Marghazar zoo to suitable sanctuaries.

During the hearing, animal expert Egyptian veterinarian Dr Amir Khalil and German expert Frank Gortz, who came to Pakistan to transfer Kaavan, appeared before the court.

They informed the court that the pair of bears would be shifted to Jordan on December 6, after the lone elephant Kaavan's departure to a Cambodian sanctuary on November 29.

They also explained in detail the arrangements made regarding the relocation of 'Kaavan' to the elephant sanctuary in Cambodia.

They briefed the court about the travel arrangements relating to the two Himalayan brown bears.

Justice Athar noted in his order that 'Kaavan' is not just a living being gifted with 'life', he now also represents the jurisprudence laid down by this Court in the judgments dated 21.05.2020 and 18.07.2020, passed in the case titled "Islamabad Wildlife Management Board through its Chairman v Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad through its Mayor and others.

The court noted that the president is reported to have said that the jurisprudence of this Court was in line with the Islamic traditions of caring for animals and keeping them in an environment best suited to them.

The IHC bench observed that 'Kaavan' and the two brown bears were definitely exposed to unimaginable pain and suffering because they were not created to be caged at the Islamabad Marghazar Zoo or, for that matter, subjected to any other form of confinement. They should never have been deprived of their natural habitats.

"Captivity, even in the most adequately equipped zoo and regardless of the quality of care, is certainly not a substitute for living beings to live in their respective natural habitats. Keeping them caged is unnatural, against the scheme of nature and violates their natural rights because only a natural habitat can provide for the behavioural, social and physiological needs of a particular animal species," maintained the bench.

"It is a declaration that protecting animal species in their respective natural habitats amounts to preventing the extinction of the human species on this planet. 'Kaavan' has become a torch bearer for the jurisprudence of this Court and an example of the will and resolve of the people of Pakistan, represented by their government, that it is not natural to deprive animal species from enjoying life in their natural habitats.

'Kaavan' has become a symbol for the display of empathy and the need for humans to acknowledge that sentient animal species have natural rights and that they cannot be subjected to unnecessary pain and suffering. 'Kaavan' has indeed become a beacon for the recognition of animal rights throughout the globe. In a nut shell, 'Kaavan' is a symbol of hope for other animal species who are in distress and subjected to pain and suffering because of the misconceived display of power by the human species," said the court order.

