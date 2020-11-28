Markets
New York cotton
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
28 Nov 2020
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Dec'20 71.53 71.53 71.53 71.53 11:35 - 0.73 6 70.80
Nov 27
Mar'21 72.73 73.50 72.40 73.33 12:29 - 0.97 9443 72.36
Nov 27
May'21 73.59 74.31 73.27 74.17 12:29 - 0.96 3129 73.21
Nov 27
=================================================================================
