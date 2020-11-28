KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 102,496 tonnes of cargo comprising 56,950 tonnes of import cargo and 45,546 tonnes of export cargo including 5,144 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

The total import cargos of 56,950 tonnes comprised of 30,499 tonnes of containerised cargo; 4,190 tonnes of DAP; 11,490 tonnes of wheat; 6,110 tonnes of rock phosphate and 4,661 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 45,546 tonnes comprised of 26,640 tonnes of containerised cargo; 3,908 tonnes of loose bulk cement and 15,000 tonnes of clinkers. As many as 5,144 containers comprising of 2,212 containers import and 2,932 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 780 of 20's and 716 of 40's loaded while nil of 20's and nil of 40's empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 616 of 20's and 473 of 40's loaded containers while 590 of 20's and 390 of 40's empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were nine ships namely Tommi Ritscher, RDO Fortune, Carl Schulte, Hong Kong Express, Castor-N, Emmakris-III, Peace Worth, Mohar and Wadi Feren carrying containers, wheat, chemical, cement and clinker respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were five vessels viz. Cosco America, Castor-N, Velos Sapphire, Densa Jaguar and Soris carrying containers, oil tanker and wheat respectively currently at the berths.

There are no ships expected to sail on Friday. There are six vessels viz. Northern Discovery, MSC Micole, Atal Lirica, AS Sicilia, Winter Sun and DM Emerald carrying containers, oil tanker and chemical respectively due to arrive on Friday while five vessels viz. Szczecin Trader, Chem New York, Sea Ploeg, Bhairavi and Vntage Wave carrying containers, chemical and ammonium sulphite respectively are expected to arrive on Saturday

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 187,281 tonnes comprising 156,881 tonnes of import cargo and 30,816 tonnes of export cargo including 4.450 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The total import cargo of 156,881 tonnes includes 28,257 tonnes of coal; 38,752 tonnes of LNG; 9,966 tonnes of canola; 6,136 tonnes of palm oil; 1,700 tonnes of gas oil; 2,718 tonnes of LPG; 15,202 tonnes of steel coil and 54,150 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 30,816 tonnes includes 30,816 tonnes of containerised cargo. As many as 4,450 containers comprising of 1,600 containers import and 2,850 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

There were two ships namely African Hornbill and Sterling Svea carrying coal and canola respectively sailed out to sea on Friday morning, while five ships namely Athenian, Josephine Maersk, Isabella Manx, Bahri Iris and MTM Fair Field containers, canola, gas oil and palm oil respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of eleven ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, steel coil, coal, canola, LPG, LNG, gas oil and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as sixteen vessels viz. MP The Belli Chick, Queen Flowor, Tian Jain, RHL Martha, Jasco Jin Hou, Great Fluency, MTM Montreal, Thang Long, Scarlet Lady, Captain Yonnis, Gulf Mishref, UACC Eagle, Falcon, Banglar Agrajaira, Adamore Chipewa and NCC Haiel carrying containers, steel coil, general cargo, coal, rice pipes, mogas, naphtha and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were seven ships viz. Maersk Bogor, MP The Belli Chick, Tian Jian, RHL Martha, Scarlet Lady, Gulf Mishref and Falcon carrying containers, general cargo, coal, wheat, gas oil and palm oil respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Grains and Fertilizer Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Friday.

There was one ship namely Diyala carrying containers due to arrive on Saturday while two ships namely MSC America and MSC Nicole carrying containers are due to arrive on Sunday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020