KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of metals, energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 6.823 billion and the number of lots traded 7,043.

Major business was contributed by gold amounting to PKR 3.057 billion, followed by currencies through COTS PKR 1.982 billion, copper PKR 848.884 million, silver PKR 334.760 million, NSDQ 100 PKR 203.852 million, crude oil PKR 166.470 million, natural gas PKR 79.60 9 million, platinum PKR 75.622 million, DJ PKR 47.529 million and SP500 PKR 27.143 million.

In agriculture commodities, one lot of soybean amounting to PKR 9.444 million and 8 lots of cotton amounting to PKR 4.620 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020