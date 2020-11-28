Saudi-led coalition bombs Yemen rebel sites after Aramco attack

SANAA: The Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen bombed rebel camps including in the capital Sanaa on Friday, witnesses and AFP correspondents said, days after the Huthis attacked an oil facility in Saudi Arabia.

Several coalition air strikes targeted Huthi military camps in Sanaa, as well as the city of Amran north of the capital, and the western port region of Hodeida, the sources said.

No casualties were immediately confirmed.

"We woke up today to raids and the sound of large explosions that frightened the whole neighbourhood," Abdelkarim al-Qudsi, a 41-year-old who lives in Al-Hafa, in the capital's east, told AFP.

The Iran-backed Huthi rebels said Monday that they struck an oil facility in the Saudi city of Jeddah with a Quds-2 missile, in retaliation for Riyadh's role at the head of a military coalition that supports the government in Yemen's long conflict. Saudi Aramco said the strike tore a hole in an oil tank, triggering an explosion and fire.