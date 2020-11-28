654 fresh Covid-19 cases, 22 deaths in Punjab

LAHORE: Out of 18,198 tests conducted across Punjab during the last 24 hours, as many as 654 were tested positive of Covid-19 showing positivety rate of 3.59% with 22 more fatalities. The provincial tally of fresh cases has risen to 117,160 while the death toll is 2,945. With recovery of 46 more patients during the last 24 hours, the total number of recovered patients has reached to 98,191 in Punjab. With 1,489 coronavirus recoveries across the country during the last 24 hours, the total has risen to 335,881 showing the recovery rate as 86.3 per cent.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid told media here Friday that violation of SOPs at political gatherings was causing increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. She urged politicians to be especially careful in the wake of second wave of Corona Pandemic that has caused lockdowns around the world.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020