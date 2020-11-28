AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
Many companies eying to invest in Balochistan: BboIT

28 Nov 2020

QUETTA: Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Chief Executive Officer, Farman Zarkoon has said that several steps have been taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan to promote investment and increase business activities in Balochistan which are having positive effects.

In a statement, he said that many domestic and foreign companies are contacting the Balochistan Board of Investment to invest in the province and expand their business. Several companies have also submitted formal proposals which have been reviewed. We are providing all facilities and information to the investors under one window operation, he said.

Farman said that the establishment of a regional office of BBoIT in Karachi is a historic step that will facilitate the business community and investors of Karachi to their doorstep. This initiative is being welcomed at every level which is a significant achievement. Earlier, a liaison office has also been set up in Islamabad and an office will be opened in Gwadar soon for traders and investors. A facilitation center is also being set up in Quetta for this purpose.

The establishment of the Ease of Doing Business Cell is also a historic step that has no precedent in the past. Chief Minister Jam Kamal's vision is important for the development and prosperity of the country and the Balochistan Board of Investment and trade has his full patronage due to which many important targets have been achieved so far.-PR

