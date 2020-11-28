AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
Gold prices up

KARACHI: Gold price on Friday increased by Rs 300 per tola on the local market, traders said. This increase of Rs...
Recorder Report 28 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Gold price on Friday increased by Rs 300 per tola on the local market, traders said.

This increase of Rs 300 in the yellow metal price pushed its value to Rs 110800 per tola.

Value of gold per 10 grams also went up by Rs 257 to Rs 94993 on the domestic market.

Gold was quoted selling for $1807 per ounce, down by $8 on the world market.

Silver was available for Rs 1180 per tola, Rs 1011.65 per 10 grams and $23.24 per ounce, traders said.

