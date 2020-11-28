AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
Transmission network: SNGPL seeks Rs139m to complete work in Karak

Recorder Report 28 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) has sought Rs 139 million to complete the ongoing development work in Karak district (KP) to lay a transmission network. In its Estimated Revenue Requirement (ERR) for financial year 2020-2021, the federal government and the provincial government have decided to invest Rs 9 billion in development, and provision of gas in Karak, in phases, to bring down the UFG percentage there.

The SNGPL has already spent Rs 1.9 billion in Karak and rest will be spent in other phases. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the federal government have agreed to provide natural gas to all residents of the gas producing Karak district.

The SNGPL was directed to devise a feasible work plan along with proper timelines to that effect. The gas company will also identify all illegal gas connections of local industries and devise a workable strategy in collaboration with the local administration and elected representatives to regularise all those illegal connections and implement the strategy within minimum possible time period.

All the necessary steps will be taken to make operational two dedicated police stations already notified for the security of gas pipelines and other installations in Karak by deputing the required security personnel.

