Bullion Rates

APP 28 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Gold and silver rates in rupees per 10 grams prevailing in major cities on Friday (November 27, 2020).

==================================
In rupees per 10 gram    In Rupees
==================================
KARACHI
----------------------------------
Gold Tezabi 24 CT         94993.00
Silver Tezabi              1011.65
----------------------------------
HYDERABAD
----------------------------------
Gold 24 CT                94778.00
Gold 22 CT                87220.00
Silver                      990.00
==================================

