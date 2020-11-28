Bullion Rates

KARACHI: Gold and silver rates in rupees per 10 grams prevailing in major cities on Friday (November 27, 2020).

================================== In rupees per 10 gram In Rupees ================================== KARACHI ---------------------------------- Gold Tezabi 24 CT 94993.00 Silver Tezabi 1011.65 ---------------------------------- HYDERABAD ---------------------------------- Gold 24 CT 94778.00 Gold 22 CT 87220.00 Silver 990.00 ==================================