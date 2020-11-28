AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
THE RUPEE: PKR above 160 on open market

BR Research 28 Nov 2020

KARACHI: On Friday, PKR went down against USD in both interbank and open markets going above 160 in open market. There were mixed sentiments in global currency markets on Friday as hopes for COVID-19 vaccine were put in doubt after some test results prompting part of the market to move back to safer assets like USD, gold etc.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 5 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 159.35 and 159.50 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 60 paisas for buying and 40 paisas for selling over yesterday's rates closing at 160.15 and 160.45 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 188 and 189.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 20 paisas for buying and selling closing at 43.20 and 43.50 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 20 paisas for buying and selling as well closing at 42 and 42.30 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 160.15
Open Offer     Rs 160.45
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Friday

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 159.35
Offer Rate     Rs 159.50
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee depreciated its worth in the process of trading against the greenback and the British pound in the local currency market on Friday.

According to currency dealers, the short supply phenomenon of the greenback prevailed throughout the trading session which helped its appreciation for buying and selling at Rs 159.60 and Rs 161.00 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 159.50 and Rs 160.70 respectively.

Likewise, the local currency also followed suit in relation to the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 210.50 and Rs 212.30 against Thursday's closing trend of Rs 210.00 and Rs 211.50 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered 25paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Friday.

The dollar opened at Rs 159.75(buying) and Rs 160(selling) against last rate of Rs 160.60(buying) and Rs 160.70(selling).

It closed at Rs 159.75(buying) and Rs 160(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 108,100 (selling) and Rs108,000(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

