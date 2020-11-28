AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
CHCC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 104.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.34%)
EFERT 61.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.55%)
EPCL 44.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.59%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.77%)
HASCOL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.13%)
HBL 130.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.76%)
JSCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
KAPCO 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.16%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
MLCF 39.22 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.7%)
OGDC 99.33 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-3.63%)
PAEL 32.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.61%)
PIBTL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
PIOC 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.17%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
PPL 91.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.07%)
PSO 193.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.6%)
SNGP 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.25%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.82%)
UNITY 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (8.25%)
WTL 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.9%)
BR100 4,231 Decreased By ▼ -21.54 (-0.51%)
BR30 21,389 Decreased By ▼ -14.14 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,807 Decreased By ▼ -223.94 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,160 Decreased By ▼ -134.97 (-0.78%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 28, 2020
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 28 Nov 2020

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (November 27, 2020).

==============================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==============================================================================
Member                 Company                             Turnover      Rates
Name                                                      of Shares
==============================================================================
Shaffi Securities      BYCO Petroleum                       100,000      10.00
                       Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             100,000      10.00
R.T. Sec.              Ecopack Ltd. (Pls)                    10,000      24.31
                       Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              10,000      24.31
MRA Sec.               Engro Fertilizers                      1,000      61.00
                       Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,000      61.00
Akik Capital           Faran Sugar                            1,500      47.25
                       Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,500      47.25
HH Misbah Sec.         Ghandhara Ind. Ltd.                      400     256.00
                       Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 400     256.00
Fikree's (SMC)         Hub Power                              8,000      79.50
                       Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               8,000      79.50
Intermarket Sec.       Millat Tractors                          500     963.24
                       Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 500     963.24
Topline Sec.           Murree Brewery                        19,000     555.00
                       Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              19,000     555.00
MRA Sec.               Searle Company Ltd.                   25,000     230.50
                       Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              25,000     230.50
Shaffi Securities      Shifa Int. Hospital                    4,600     202.00
                       Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               4,600     202.00
Azee Sec.              Systems Ltd.                             300     357.50
JS Global Cap.                                               50,000     347.00
                       Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              50,300     347.06
Creative Cap. Sec.     TRG Pakistan Ltd.                     25,000      56.25
                       Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              25,000      56.25
Optimus Capital        United Bank Limited                  100,000     118.67
                       Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             100,000     118.67
MRA Sec.               Unity Foods Limited                   15,000      25.00
                       Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              15,000      25.00
==============================================================================
                       Total Turnover                       360,300
==============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

