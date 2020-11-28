KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (November 27, 2020).

============================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ============================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ============================================================================== Shaffi Securities BYCO Petroleum 100,000 10.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 10.00 R.T. Sec. Ecopack Ltd. (Pls) 10,000 24.31 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 24.31 MRA Sec. Engro Fertilizers 1,000 61.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 61.00 Akik Capital Faran Sugar 1,500 47.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 47.25 HH Misbah Sec. Ghandhara Ind. Ltd. 400 256.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400 256.00 Fikree's (SMC) Hub Power 8,000 79.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,000 79.50 Intermarket Sec. Millat Tractors 500 963.24 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 963.24 Topline Sec. Murree Brewery 19,000 555.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 19,000 555.00 MRA Sec. Searle Company Ltd. 25,000 230.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 230.50 Shaffi Securities Shifa Int. Hospital 4,600 202.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,600 202.00 Azee Sec. Systems Ltd. 300 357.50 JS Global Cap. 50,000 347.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,300 347.06 Creative Cap. Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 25,000 56.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 56.25 Optimus Capital United Bank Limited 100,000 118.67 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 118.67 MRA Sec. Unity Foods Limited 15,000 25.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 25.00 ============================================================================== Total Turnover 360,300 ==============================================================================

