Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
28 Nov 2020
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (November 27, 2020).
==============================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==============================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
==============================================================================
Shaffi Securities BYCO Petroleum 100,000 10.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 10.00
R.T. Sec. Ecopack Ltd. (Pls) 10,000 24.31
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 24.31
MRA Sec. Engro Fertilizers 1,000 61.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 61.00
Akik Capital Faran Sugar 1,500 47.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 47.25
HH Misbah Sec. Ghandhara Ind. Ltd. 400 256.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400 256.00
Fikree's (SMC) Hub Power 8,000 79.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,000 79.50
Intermarket Sec. Millat Tractors 500 963.24
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 963.24
Topline Sec. Murree Brewery 19,000 555.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 19,000 555.00
MRA Sec. Searle Company Ltd. 25,000 230.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 230.50
Shaffi Securities Shifa Int. Hospital 4,600 202.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,600 202.00
Azee Sec. Systems Ltd. 300 357.50
JS Global Cap. 50,000 347.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,300 347.06
Creative Cap. Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 25,000 56.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 56.25
Optimus Capital United Bank Limited 100,000 118.67
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 118.67
MRA Sec. Unity Foods Limited 15,000 25.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 25.00
==============================================================================
Total Turnover 360,300
==============================================================================
