NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
28 Nov 2020
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (November 27, 2020).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
453,971,048 239,717,178 15,088,523,462 7,544,346,210
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor (Individual
& Corporate) 1,534,141,615.00 (1,672,073,009.00) (137,931,394.00)
Local Individuals 15,471,356,207.00 (15,147,771,844.00) 323,584,363.00
Local Corporates 7,020,481,466.00 (7,206,134,435.00) (185,652,969.00)
===============================================================================
