Nov 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday...
28 Nov 2020

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (November 27, 2020).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
453,971,048           239,717,178        15,088,523,462           7,544,346,210
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                 Gross                 Gross                 Net Buy
                             Buy                  (Sell)                /(Sell)
                              Rs                    Rs                       Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor (Individual
& Corporate)          1,534,141,615.00    (1,672,073,009.00)   (137,931,394.00)
Local Individuals    15,471,356,207.00   (15,147,771,844.00)     323,584,363.00
Local Corporates      7,020,481,466.00    (7,206,134,435.00)   (185,652,969.00)
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

