KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (November 27, 2020).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 453,971,048 239,717,178 15,088,523,462 7,544,346,210 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,534,141,615.00 (1,672,073,009.00) (137,931,394.00) Local Individuals 15,471,356,207.00 (15,147,771,844.00) 323,584,363.00 Local Corporates 7,020,481,466.00 (7,206,134,435.00) (185,652,969.00) ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020