AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
CHCC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 104.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.34%)
EFERT 61.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.55%)
EPCL 44.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.59%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.77%)
HASCOL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.13%)
HBL 130.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.76%)
JSCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
KAPCO 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.16%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
MLCF 39.22 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.7%)
OGDC 99.33 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-3.63%)
PAEL 32.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.61%)
PIBTL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
PIOC 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.17%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
PPL 91.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.07%)
PSO 193.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.6%)
SNGP 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.25%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.82%)
UNITY 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (8.25%)
WTL 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.9%)
BR100 4,231 Decreased By ▼ -21.54 (-0.51%)
BR30 21,389 Decreased By ▼ -14.14 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,807 Decreased By ▼ -223.94 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,160 Decreased By ▼ -134.97 (-0.78%)
CBOT soybeans gain on South American weather

  • CBOT January soybeans settled up 7-3/4 cents at $11.91-3/4 per bushel.
  • CBOT January soymeal ended 40 cents higher $396.30 per short ton.
Reuters 28 Nov 2020

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures gained on Friday as concerns over crop stress in South America countered profit taking earlier in the week, traders said.

CBOT January soybeans settled up 7-3/4 cents at $11.91-3/4 per bushel.

CBOT January soymeal ended 40 cents higher $396.30 per short ton, while January soyoil rose 0.57 cent to 38.43 cents per pound.

For the week, soybean futures gained 10-3/4 cents, the fourth consecutive week of gains for the oilseed.

Recent rains have brought relief to Argentina's central farm belt, but the crop remains vulnerable to stress as dryness persists in parts of the country.

Traders have been liquidating positions ahead of first notice day for deliveries against December soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Monday, Nov. 30.

US soybean export sales last week fell to a marketing year low 768,100 tonnes, according to the USDA. Analysts had been expecting sales of 700,000 to 1.4 million tonnes.

