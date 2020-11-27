AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
CHCC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 104.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.34%)
EFERT 61.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.55%)
EPCL 44.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.59%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.77%)
HASCOL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.13%)
HBL 130.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.76%)
JSCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
KAPCO 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.16%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
MLCF 39.22 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.7%)
OGDC 99.33 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-3.63%)
PAEL 32.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.61%)
PIBTL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
PIOC 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.17%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
PPL 91.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.07%)
PSO 193.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.6%)
SNGP 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.25%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.82%)
UNITY 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (8.25%)
WTL 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.9%)
BR100 4,231 Decreased By ▼ -21.54 (-0.51%)
BR30 21,389 Decreased By ▼ -14.14 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,807 Decreased By ▼ -223.94 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,160 Decreased By ▼ -134.97 (-0.78%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

CBOT wheat lifts on strong export demand

  • CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled up 9-1/2 cents at $6.06 per bushel.
  • For the week, CBOT's most-active wheat added 6 cents for a second consecutive week of gains.
Reuters 27 Nov 2020

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures rose on Friday as weekly exports reached their highest in the 2020/2021 marketing year, traders said.

CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled up 9-1/2 cents at $6.06 per bushel.

K.C. March hard red winter wheat ended up 14-3/4 cents at $5.65-1/4 per bushel and MGEX March spring wheat gained 7-3/4 cents to finish at $5.50-3/4 per bushel.

For the week, CBOT's most-active wheat added 6 cents for a second consecutive week of gains.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Friday morning reported export sales of wheat at 795,800 tonnes for the week ended Nov. 19, well above trade forecasts that ranged from 200,000 to 450,000 tonnes.

Additional pressure was noted from traders liquidating positions ahead of first notice day for deliveries against December futures contracts on Monday, Nov. 30.

Egypt's GASC bought 175,000 tonnes of Russian wheat via a snap tender on Thursday.

South Korean mills purchased an estimated 47,630 tonnes of milling wheat from Australia in a tender, European traders said.

Britain's wheat area is set to rebound for the 2021 harvest to 1.815 million hectares (4.485 million acres), up 28.3% from the 2020 harvest, according to a planting survey issued on Friday.

Wheat

CBOT wheat lifts on strong export demand

Saudi-led coalition bombs Yemen rebel sites after Aramco attack

Coronavirus toll after 1100 GMT Friday

UK to impose tougher rules on Google, Facebook

Barnier says to return to London for Brexit talks

PTI’s Khalid Khurshid to become Gilgit-Baltistan’s next chief minister

COAS Bajwa visits POF, views performance of production units

SBP approves Rs238.2bn for 2,958 businesses under Rozgar scheme

ADB to provide $300mn for macroeconomic stability in Pakistan

OIC session: Foreign ministers of Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria raise IIOJK dispute

Shehbaz, Hamza released on five day parole

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters