World
Macron 'very shocked' by images of police beating black music producer
27 Nov 2020
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron is "very shocked" by the images of a black music producer being beaten by police in Paris, a presidential official said on Friday, as pressure grows over the incident.
Macron Thursday held talks with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin to call for tough punishments for those involved in the beating of Michel Zecler last weekend, a government source added.
