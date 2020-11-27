AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
CHCC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 104.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.34%)
EFERT 61.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.55%)
EPCL 44.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.59%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.77%)
HASCOL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.13%)
HBL 130.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.76%)
JSCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
KAPCO 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.16%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
MLCF 39.22 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.7%)
OGDC 99.33 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-3.63%)
PAEL 32.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.61%)
PIBTL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
PIOC 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.17%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
PPL 91.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.07%)
PSO 193.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.6%)
SNGP 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.25%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.82%)
UNITY 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (8.25%)
WTL 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.9%)
BR100 4,231 Decreased By ▼ -21.54 (-0.51%)
BR30 21,389 Decreased By ▼ -14.14 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,807 Decreased By ▼ -223.94 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,160 Decreased By ▼ -134.97 (-0.78%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 27, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Business & Finance

Finland's economy makes surprise Q3 recovery

  • Businesses and schools have remained open and there are few restrictions on movement within the country's borders.
AFP 27 Nov 2020

HELSINKI: Finland's GDP outperformed expectations in the third quarter, growing by 3.3 percent between July and September on the previous three months, official data showed on Friday.

The Nordic country, which has maintained one of Europe's lowest incidences of Covid-19, beat the forecast of 2.6 percent growth during the third quarter.

"Both the collapse in the second quarter and the recovery from it in the third quarter were more moderate in Finland than in the EU area," Statistics Finland said in a statement.

"The economy is doing much better in Finland compared to almost any central European country," Danske Bank economist Jukka Appelqvist told AFP.

Finland's second-quarter contraction was also revised from -4.5 percent to -3.9 percent on the previous quarter.

By comparison, the eurozone -- of which Finland is a member -- saw overall gross domestic product reduced by 15 percent during the period, according to Eurostat, weighed down by particularly sharp falls in France, Italy and Spain.

Finland has so far registered over 23,000 coronavirus infections and 393 deaths in the country of 5.5 million people, and since May has avoided many of the harsher restrictions seen elsewhere in Europe.

Businesses and schools have remained open and there are few restrictions on movement within the country's borders.

"It's nearly certain that the eurozone will contract noticeably in Q4 but in Finland we're expecting it closer to zero," Appelqvist said, adding that consumer behaviour has remained less impacted by the virus than in worse-hit countries.

The country's third-quarter GDP contracted by 2.7 percent on the same period in 2019, with the country's export-dependent economy particularly hit by the economic crisis across Europe.

However, on Thursday Prime Minister Sanna Marin warned that the virus has "worsened rapidly" in Finland in recent days, especially in the capital region, and refused to rule out a return to the strict controls introduced in March when a state of emergency was introduced and travel in and out of Helsinki forbidden.

COVID19 gdp Finland

Finland's economy makes surprise Q3 recovery

Saudi-led coalition bombs Yemen rebel sites after Aramco attack

Coronavirus toll after 1100 GMT Friday

UK to impose tougher rules on Google, Facebook

Barnier says to return to London for Brexit talks

PTI’s Khalid Khurshid to become Gilgit-Baltistan’s next chief minister

COAS Bajwa visits POF, views performance of production units

SBP approves Rs238.2bn for 2,958 businesses under Rozgar scheme

ADB to provide $300mn for macroeconomic stability in Pakistan

OIC session: Foreign ministers of Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria raise IIOJK dispute

Shehbaz, Hamza released on five day parole

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters