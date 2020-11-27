Coronavirus toll after 1100 GMT Friday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,433,378 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday.

At least 60,970,250 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 38,833,400 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Thursday, 10,859 new deaths and 561,042 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 1,333 new deaths, followed by Italy with 822 and Brazil with 691.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 263,462 deaths from 12,885,299 cases. At least 4,871,203 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 171,460 deaths from 6,204,220 cases, India with 135,715 deaths from 9,309,787 cases, Mexico with 104,242 deaths from 1,078,594 cases, and the United Kingdom with 57,031 deaths from 1,574,562 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 140 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru with 109, Spain 95, Italy 87.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 86,495 cases, including 4634 deaths and 81,558 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall have 442,196 deaths from 12,750,062 cases, Europe 395,552 deaths from 17,415,864 infections, and the United States and Canada 275,235 deaths from 13,236,105 cases.

Asia has reported 191,740 deaths from 12,172,390 cases, the Middle East 76,773 deaths from 3,242,764 cases, Africa 50,941 deaths from 2,122,809 cases, and Oceania 941 deaths from 30,257 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.