World
Japan PM likely to push back parliament election
- There had been speculation inside the ruling parties that Suga would dissolve the House of Representatives in January.
27 Nov 2020
TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is likely to push back an election for the lower house of parliament to some time after next summer as the country tackles a third wave of COVID-19 infections, the Nikkei reported on Friday.
There had been speculation inside the ruling parties that Suga would dissolve the House of Representatives in January.
Comments