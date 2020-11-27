AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
CHCC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 104.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.34%)
EFERT 61.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.55%)
EPCL 44.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.59%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.77%)
HASCOL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.13%)
HBL 130.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.76%)
JSCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
KAPCO 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.16%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
MLCF 39.22 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.7%)
OGDC 99.33 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-3.63%)
PAEL 32.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.61%)
PIBTL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
PIOC 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.17%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
PPL 91.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.07%)
PSO 193.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.6%)
SNGP 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.25%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.82%)
UNITY 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (8.25%)
WTL 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.9%)
BR100 4,231 Decreased By ▼ -21.54 (-0.51%)
BR30 21,389 Decreased By ▼ -14.14 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,807 Decreased By ▼ -223.94 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,160 Decreased By ▼ -134.97 (-0.78%)
SOFTS-Arabica coffee futures surge; raw sugar also climbs

  • Dealers said dry weather in southern Brazil remained a key supportive factor, with some crop damage now considered inevitable and plentiful December rain needed to limit losses.
Reuters 27 Nov 2020

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures rose sharply on Friday, boosted by concerns about dry weather in top producer Brazil, while raw sugar futures also advanced.

Trade in U.S.-based arabica coffee, raw sugar and New York cocoa contracts resumed after a holiday on Thursday.

Trade in robusta coffee, white sugar and London cocoa had remained open.

COFFEE

March arabica coffee was up 5.9 cents, or 5pc at $1.2305 per lb by 1246 GMT.

The benchmark second position rose to a peak of $1.2440 last week, its highest since mid-September.

Dealers said dry weather in southern Brazil remained a key supportive factor, with some crop damage now considered inevitable and plentiful December rain needed to limit losses.

March robusta coffee rose $7, or 0.5pc, to $1,418 a tonne.

The harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam continued to make slow progress and expected heavy weekend rain could lead to further delays.

SUGAR

March raw sugar rose 0.29 cents, or 2pc, to 15.06 cents per lb, recovering ground lost on Wednesday.

The market derived support from the continued lack of export subsidies in India despite lobbying from the sugar sector, effectively keeping much of the country's surplus out of the international market.

Dealers said the lack of Indian exports had tightened nearby supplies, with a widening of March's premium to May.

March white sugar rose $3.40, or 0.8pc, to $407.50 a tonne.

COCOA

March New York cocoa was up $1, or 0.04pc, at $2,725 a tonne.

Dealers said the market remained choppy. A sharp rise to a nine-month high of $2,821 on Tuesday was followed by a major pullback on Wednesday.

Overall fundamentals, however, were seen as bearish, with a significant global surplus expected in the 2020/21 season partly driven by sluggish demand.

March London cocoa fell 16 pounds, or 0.9pc, to 1,844 pounds a tonne.

