Sindh reports over 1400 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths in past 24 hours

Sindh on Friday reported over 1,400 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths during past 24 hours.

Giving the daily updates, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 12 more people died from the coronavirus during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 2,897 in the province.

He maintained that 12,226 samples have been tested in 24 hours that detected 1,423 new infections in the province.

The chief minister said that 1,157 new coronavirus cases emerged overnight only in Karachi.

Yesterday, Sindh had reported 1402 new cases of coronavirus and 19 deaths by the virus in the province.

Furthermore, The Sindh government issued modified restrictions in exercise of powers under section 3 (1) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act 2014 (Act VIII of 2015) throughout the province.

According to the modified order here, the business timings shall be six days per week with one day off on Friday or Sunday as applicable to that area concerned.

The business or market timings will be from 6a.m. to 8p.m. and it has been directed that the restaurants will be bound of outdoor dinning only until 10p.m. with the permission of takeaway or home delivery.

The orders shall come into force immediately and will be effective till January 31, 2021 unless changed or amended.