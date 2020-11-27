Sindh govt issues fresh Covid-19 restrictions

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Friday issued modified restrictions in exercise of powers under section 3 (1) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act 2014 (Act VIII of 2015) throughout the province.

According to the modified order here, the business timings shall be six days per week with one day off on Friday or Sunday as applicable to that area concerned.

The business or market timings will be from 6a.m. to 8p.m. and it has been directed that the restaurants will be bound of outdoor dinning only until 10p.m. with the permission of takeaway or home delivery.

The orders shall come into force immediately and will be effective till January 31, 2021 unless changed or amended.