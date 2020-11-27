Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI: Seven ships namely, Josephine Maersk, Athenian, Methane Jane Elizabeth, Baltic Wasf, Suzaku, MTM Fairfield and Bahri Iris carrying Containers, LNG, Coal, Steel coil, Palm oil and Gas oil were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Gasport Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal and FOTCO Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile three more ships, MP The Belli Chick, Gulf Mishref and RHL Martha scheduled to load/offload Containers, Naphtha and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Friday morning.

Eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Canola, Steel coil, Gas oil, Palm oil, LPG and LNG respectively during the last 24 hours, out of them, two bulk cargo carriers ‘African Hornbill’ and ‘Sterling Svea’ sailed out to sea on Friday morning, and five more ships, Isabella Manx, Josephine Maersk, Athenian, Bahri Iris and MTM Fairfield are expected to sail from PIBT, QICT, FOTCO and LCT on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 260,817 tonnes, comprising 197,001 tonnes imports cargo and 63,816 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,450 Containers (2,850 TEUs imports and 1,600 TEUs export), was handled at the Port.

A total of sixteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them seven ships, Maersk Bogor, MP The Belli Chick, Gulf Mishref, RHL Martha, Tian Jian, Scarlet Lady and Falcon scheduled to load/offload Containers, Naphtha, Coal, Wheat, Project Cargo and Palm oil are expected take berths at QICT, FOTCO, MW-4, MW-2, FAP and LCT respectively on Friday and Container vessel Diyala is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday & MSC Nicole and MSC America are due to arrive on Sunday.