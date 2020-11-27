Anti polio drive from Nov 30th

SUKKUR: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Friday said all available resources were being utilized to eradicate polio virus.

During the upcoming drive, over 92,507 children below the age of five will be immunized against the disease with different polio teams constituted to administer the crucial drops.

While presiding over a meeting in this connection, at his office here, DC said the drive would start from November 30th and will be continue till Dec 6 in all eight talukas of the district.

“We have taken special measures to further strengthen coverage during the anti-polio drive,” he said, adding that senior staff of the district health department has been deputed to monitor activities during the campaign.

He urged parents to cooperate with polio teams and must administer anti-polio drops to their children during the on going drive.