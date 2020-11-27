World
Russia reports daily record high of 27,543 new coronavirus cases
- Authorities also reported 496 deaths related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 38,558.
Updated 27 Nov 2020
MOSCOW: Russia reported a record high of 27,543 new coronavirus infections on Friday, including 7,918 in the capital Moscow, bringing the national tally to 2,215,533.
