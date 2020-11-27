Over 200 PIMS staffers test positive for COVID-19

Dr. Waseem Khawaja, spokesperson of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, on Friday said that over 200 staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

That they are not in critical condition, said Waseem adding two more wards at the hospital have been converted into isolation wards.

Yesterday, the outpatient department at Islamabad’s PIMS was shut down due to rising coronavirus cases among the staff. The number then was at 181.

He had said that they have suspended routine operations and are only handling emergency cases.

Earlier in the month, the administration shut down all surgeries at the hospital except of emergency cases and cancer treatment.