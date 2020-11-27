AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
PTI’s Khalid Khurshid to become Gilgit-Baltistan’s next chief minister

  • Chief Organizer of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Saifullah K Nyazee announced on Twitter.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 27 Nov 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan approved on Friday Barrister Khalid Khurshid as the chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan.

In a tweet, Chief Organizer of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saifullah K Nyazee announced that the PM has approved Khurshid as GB's chief minister. Fatahullah Khan and Khurshid were strong candidates of the PTI for the office of the chief minister.

Earlier, PTI's Amjad Hussain Zaidi and Nazir Ahmed took oath as speaker and deputy speaker of GB Legislative Assembly.

The GB elections were held on November 15 in which 330 candidates, including four women, contested for the 24 general seats in the third legislative assembly of GB. The PTI bagged 10 seats, Pakistan Peoples Party three while Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz won two seats. Whereas, independent candidates won seven seats.

