World
EU's Barnier cannot say yet if new UK trade deal possible
27 Nov 2020
BRUSSELS: European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told a closed-door meeting for national diplomats in the bloc on Friday that he was not able to say yet whether a new UK trade deal would be ready in time, a source told Reuters.
Barnier was expected to go to London for more trade negotiators with his British counterpart, David Frost, as soon as later on Friday or over the weekend, according to sources on both sides of the talks, though his travel plans have not been officially confirmed.
