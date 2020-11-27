AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
CHCC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 104.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.34%)
EFERT 61.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.55%)
EPCL 44.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.59%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.77%)
HASCOL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.13%)
HBL 130.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.76%)
JSCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
KAPCO 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.16%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
MLCF 39.22 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.7%)
OGDC 99.33 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-3.63%)
PAEL 32.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.61%)
PIBTL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
PIOC 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.17%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
PPL 91.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.07%)
PSO 193.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.6%)
SNGP 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.25%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.82%)
UNITY 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (8.25%)
WTL 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.9%)
BR100 4,231 Decreased By ▼ -21.54 (-0.51%)
BR30 21,389 Decreased By ▼ -14.14 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,807 Decreased By ▼ -223.94 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,160 Decreased By ▼ -134.97 (-0.78%)
Nov 27, 2020
European stocks set for fourth weekly gain but vaccine worries weigh

  • The pan-European STOXX 600 dipped 0.1pc, with travel and energy sectors among the biggest decliners in early trading.
Reuters 27 Nov 2020

European shares edged lower on Friday as investors exercised caution ahead of a barrage of economic data due later in the day, while doubts about the effectiveness of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine also hit sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 dipped 0.1pc, with travel and energy sectors among the biggest decliners in early trading.

The benchmark index was, however, on course for a fourth consecutive weekly gain.

Shares of British drugmaker AstraZeneca dropped 0.6pc as questions were raised about the results of its late-stage vaccine study, potentially hindering chances of the shot getting speedy U.S. and EU regulatory approvals.

AstraZeneca's chief executive said the company is likely to run an additional global trial to assess the efficacy of the vaccine using a lower dose.

Germany's blue-chip DAX was flat, as COVID-19 infections in the country surpassed the one million mark and the daily death toll hit a record.

Investors will focus on a survey by the European Commission on euro zone business climate, consumer confidence and economic sentiment data for all sectors due later in the day.

