World
Indonesia reports record high coronavirus infections and deaths
- The latest figures brought total case numbers to 522,581 and coronavirus-related deaths to 16,521, both the highest in Southeast Asia.
27 Nov 2020
JAKARTA: Indonesia reported a new daily record high of 5,828 new coronavirus infections and 169 deaths on Friday, data from its COVID-19 task force showed.
The latest figures brought total case numbers to 522,581 and coronavirus-related deaths to 16,521, both the highest in Southeast Asia.
PTI’s Khalid Khurshid to become Gilgit-Baltistan’s next chief minister
Indonesia reports record high coronavirus infections and deaths
OIC session: Foreign ministers of Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria raise IIOJK dispute
Shehbaz, Hamza released on five day parole
FM Qureshi meets OIC Secretary General in Niamey
Peshawar, Karachi among cities recording most COVID-19 positive cases
Pakistan will continue to play its role for peace in Afghanistan, Qureshi assures counterpart
Controversy erupts over Khadim Hussain Rizvi's successor claims
Pakistan's first transgender lawyer goes from begging to fighting in court
Karachi comes under focus again
Construction sector: PM asks FBR to facilitate expats
Sale of Abraaj stake in KE: SEP, other stakeholders to sit together to resolve NSC issue
Read more stories
Comments