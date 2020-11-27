SHC rejects petition seeking to postpone MDCAT exam

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday dismissed a petition seeking to postpone the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) scheduled for November 29.

As per details, Students had been demanding the concerned authorities to reschedule the test due to recent resurge in coronavirus cases across Pakistan.

Dismissing the petition, SHC directed the PMC to ensure all standard operating protocols (SOP) for COVID-19 prescribed by the authorities and federal government.

While the entry test is scheduled to take place on November 29, the PMC announced to hold a special test for students afflicted with the deadly disease on December 15.

Not only the students but politicians had also opposed the decision of the authorities to hold the test despite closing down all educational institutes in the country in the wake of the COVID-19 surge.

On November 26, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz voiced support for the students demanding the postponement of the test.