AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
CHCC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 104.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.34%)
EFERT 61.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.55%)
EPCL 44.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.59%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.77%)
HASCOL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.13%)
HBL 130.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.76%)
JSCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
KAPCO 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.16%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
MLCF 39.22 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.7%)
OGDC 99.33 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-3.63%)
PAEL 32.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.61%)
PIBTL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
PIOC 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.17%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
PPL 91.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.07%)
PSO 193.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.6%)
SNGP 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.25%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.82%)
UNITY 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (8.25%)
WTL 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.9%)
BR100 4,257 Increased By ▲ 4.46 (0.1%)
BR30 21,535 Increased By ▲ 131.93 (0.62%)
KSE100 40,968 Decreased By ▼ -63.37 (-0.15%)
KSE30 17,244 Decreased By ▼ -51.23 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 27, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
World

Coronavirus pandemic has caused a dramatic collapse in worldwide air connectivity: IATA

  • London, which was the world’s number one most connected city in 2019, has seen a 67% decline in connectivity.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 27 Nov 2020

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said that the coronavirus pandemic has caused a dramatic collapse in worldwide air connectivity.

Prior to the pandemic, the growth in air connectivity was a global success story, IATA said. The devastating impact of international connectivity can be seen in the shift rankings of the world’s most connected cities. London, which was the world’s number one most connected city in 2019, has seen a 67% decline in connectivity, and this year in September, it had fallen to number eight on the list.

Similarly, New York has seen a 66% decline, Tokyo 65%, Bangkok 81% and Hong Kong 81%. IATA study shows that cities with large numbers of domestic connections now dominate, with China having the four most connected cities: Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou and Chengdu.

“The dramatic shift in the connectivity rankings demonstrates the scale at which the world’s connectivity has been re-ordered over the last months," IATA’s Senior Vice President for Member External Relations Sebastian Mikosz said. He further said the message the world must take from this study is the urgent need to re-build the global air transport network.

In its report, IATA has also predicted that global airline will lose a total of $157 billion this year and the negative impact of coronavirus will be felt for years, Arab News reported.

IATA has called on governments to safely re-open borders using testing, saying that 'the systematic testing of travelers is the immediate solution to rebuilding the connectivity that has been lost'.

Coronavirus IATA connectivity

Coronavirus pandemic has caused a dramatic collapse in worldwide air connectivity: IATA

Peshawar, Karachi among cities recording most COVID-19 positive cases

Pakistan will continue to play its role for peace in Afghanistan, Qureshi assures counterpart

Controversy erupts over Khadim Hussain Rizvi's successor claims

Pakistan's first transgender lawyer goes from begging to fighting in court

Karachi comes under focus again

Construction sector: PM asks FBR to facilitate expats

Sale of Abraaj stake in KE: SEP, other stakeholders to sit together to resolve NSC issue

CCoE approves proposal to ratify MoUs signed with IPPs

There's no ban on export of workforce to UAE: Zulfi

Super Tax: SC directs individuals, companies to deposit 50 percent of dues

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters