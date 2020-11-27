AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
CHCC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 104.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.34%)
EFERT 61.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.55%)
EPCL 44.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.59%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.77%)
HASCOL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.13%)
HBL 130.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.76%)
JSCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
KAPCO 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.16%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
MLCF 39.22 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.7%)
OGDC 99.33 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-3.63%)
PAEL 32.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.61%)
PIBTL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
PIOC 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.17%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
PPL 91.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.07%)
PSO 193.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.6%)
SNGP 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.25%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.82%)
UNITY 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (8.25%)
WTL 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.9%)
BR100 4,257 Increased By ▲ 4.46 (0.1%)
BR30 21,535 Increased By ▲ 131.93 (0.62%)
KSE100 40,968 Decreased By ▼ -63.37 (-0.15%)
KSE30 17,244 Decreased By ▼ -51.23 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 27, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Business & Finance OGDC (Oil & Gas Development Company Limited) 99.33 Decreased By ▼ -3.63%

OGDCL discovers Hydrocarbon reserves in Balochistan

  • The discovery of Lakhirud X-1 has opened a new avenue and would add to the hydrocarbon reserve base of OGDCL, added the company.
Ali Ahmed 27 Nov 2020

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), one of the country’s largest oil and gas exploratory companies on Friday informed that it has discovered hydrocarbon reserves at its exploratory well located in Balochistan province.

“The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as the operator (100pc) of Lakhirud Exploration Licence has discovered gas from its exploratory well Lakhirud X-1 which is located in district Musa Khel, Balochistan province,” stated the company in its filing to the bourse.

The company informed that the structure of Lakhirud X-1 was drilled and tested using OGDCL’s in house expertise. The well was drilled down to a depth of 3000 metres. “Based on logs data, the well was stats tested at a rate of 2.5 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) of gas and 18 Barrels Per Day (BPD) of water through 32/64 inches at Well Head Flowing Pressure of 600 Pounds per Square Inch (psi) from Mughal Kot Formation,” the statement reads.

The discovery of Lakhirud X-1 has opened a new avenue and would add to the hydrocarbon reserve base of OGDCL, added the company.

Back in August, ODGCL, Mari Petroleum Company Limited, and Saif Energy Limited has made a gas and condensate discovery from its exploratory efforts at Togh Bala Well No. 01.

According to preliminary results, OGDCL has obtained 9 MMSCFD gas and 125 Barrels Per Day (BPD) of condensate from Togh Bala Well No. 01, while OGDCL has discovered oil and gas in Kohat Block, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakistan gas reserves OGDCL

OGDCL discovers Hydrocarbon reserves in Balochistan

Peshawar, Karachi among cities recording most COVID-19 positive cases

Pakistan will continue to play its role for peace in Afghanistan, Qureshi assures counterpart

Controversy erupts over Khadim Hussain Rizvi's successor claims

Pakistan's first transgender lawyer goes from begging to fighting in court

Karachi comes under focus again

Construction sector: PM asks FBR to facilitate expats

Sale of Abraaj stake in KE: SEP, other stakeholders to sit together to resolve NSC issue

CCoE approves proposal to ratify MoUs signed with IPPs

There's no ban on export of workforce to UAE: Zulfi

Super Tax: SC directs individuals, companies to deposit 50 percent of dues

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters