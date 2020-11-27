CDA Plans to Set up Drive-in Cinema in Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to set up a drive-in cinema in Islamabad to offer citizens an opportunity to enjoy safe outdoor activities during the pandemic.

As the pandemic has limited opportunities for safe outdoor activities and has impacted businesses across the country, a proposal to set up a drive-in cinema in the capital are underway.

CDA is considering the Shakarparian Parade Ground or F-9 Park as prospective locations for the cinema set-up. People would be allowed to watch films while sitting in their cars and the cars' radios will act as the speaker for the movies’ audio.

Hamza Shafqaat, the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad shared this news in response to a twitter user, who suggest that a car cinema should be opened in Islamabad given the rise in COVID-19 cases.

It is expected that initially films will only be shown on the weekends while following all SOPs and then if positive feedback is received, the facility will be opened on alternate days throughout the week.

The facility is expected to be opened next month. Zameen.com reports that each show will have arrangements for parking 1,000 cars.

Similar initiatives have already been taken by various restaurants and cinemas in other cities as well, indicating the manner in which businesses have started to adapt to the pandemic.