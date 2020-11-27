President-elect Biden's Foreign Policy team reject the "America First" mantra

On Tuesday, President-elect Joe Biden's incoming foreign policy team made it clear that they plan to reject the Trump Administration's "America First" mantra, and instead advocated for rejuvenated multilateralism.

Antony Blinken, Biden's choice for Secretary of State, mentioned that "we can't solve all the world's problems alone, we need to be working with other countries - we need their cooperation, we need their partnership".

Blinken added that the Biden Administration would renew the international community's confidence in the United States, stating that "America at its best still has a greater ability than any other country on Earth to bring others together to meet the challenges of our time".

Blinken's remarks were endorsed by the other members of Biden's foreign policy team, with Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Biden's pick for Ambassador to the United Nations, stating that "multilateralism is back".

Eight weeks remain till President-elect Biden's inauguration, and while on Monday President Trump permitted the Biden team to formally begin the transition process, many have speculated that this deliberate delay may have cost the upcoming administration a significant amount of time in preparation.

The incoming Biden Administration will be faced with challenges that are unlikely to be alleviated in the short term, with a stagnant economy, and the disastrous impact of the pandemic in the country.