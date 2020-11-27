AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
CHCC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 104.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.34%)
EFERT 61.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.55%)
EPCL 44.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.59%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.77%)
HASCOL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.13%)
HBL 130.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.76%)
JSCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
KAPCO 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.16%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
MLCF 39.22 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.7%)
OGDC 99.33 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-3.63%)
PAEL 32.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.61%)
PIBTL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
PIOC 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.17%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
PPL 91.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.07%)
PSO 193.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.6%)
SNGP 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.25%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.82%)
UNITY 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (8.25%)
WTL 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.9%)
BR100 4,256 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (0.08%)
BR30 21,509 Increased By ▲ 105.92 (0.49%)
KSE100 40,949 Decreased By ▼ -82.02 (-0.2%)
KSE30 17,239 Decreased By ▼ -55.34 (-0.32%)
President-elect Biden's Foreign Policy team reject the "America First" mantra

  • On Tuesday, President-elect Joe Biden's incoming foreign policy team made it clear that they plan to reject the Trump Administration's "America First" mantra, and instead advocated for rejuvenated multilateralism.
BR Web Desk Updated 27 Nov 2020

On Tuesday, President-elect Joe Biden's incoming foreign policy team made it clear that they plan to reject the Trump Administration's "America First" mantra, and instead advocated for rejuvenated multilateralism.

Antony Blinken, Biden's choice for Secretary of State, mentioned that "we can't solve all the world's problems alone, we need to be working with other countries - we need their cooperation, we need their partnership".

Blinken added that the Biden Administration would renew the international community's confidence in the United States, stating that "America at its best still has a greater ability than any other country on Earth to bring others together to meet the challenges of our time".

Blinken's remarks were endorsed by the other members of Biden's foreign policy team, with Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Biden's pick for Ambassador to the United Nations, stating that "multilateralism is back".

Eight weeks remain till President-elect Biden's inauguration, and while on Monday President Trump permitted the Biden team to formally begin the transition process, many have speculated that this deliberate delay may have cost the upcoming administration a significant amount of time in preparation.

The incoming Biden Administration will be faced with challenges that are unlikely to be alleviated in the short term, with a stagnant economy, and the disastrous impact of the pandemic in the country.

