Peshawar, Karachi among cities recording most COVID-19 positive cases

(Karachi) Peshawar has reported the highest number of recurrence in coronavirus positive cases followed by Karachi and Hyderabad, as per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday.

A meeting of the NCOC was held under the chairmanship of Planning Minister Asad Umar in which the officials shared the data indicating that Peshawar has the highest percentage of COVID-19 positive cases with 19.65%.

It added that Karachi falls in second number with 17.73% while Hyderabad has been rated at third place with 16.32%.

On the occasion, Umar said that the priority of the government is to protect people from the deadly disease. He added that measures are being taken to contain spread of COVID-19 and urged the public to follow SOPs.

Meanwhile, 3,113 people contracted coronavirus infection while 54 more fell prey to the disease during 24 hours, as per statistics issued by NCOC.

As per details, tests of 43,214 people were conducted while the figure of patients recovered from the virus has reached 335,881.

So far, coronavirus disease has claimed lives of 7,897 people. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 389, 311 cases were detected, including Sindh reporting 168,783, Punjab 117,160, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 46,281, Balochistan 17,008, Islamabad 28,980, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 6,501, and Gilgit Baltistan 4,598.

A total of 5386916 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 2,112 corona patients admitted in hospitals across the country are said to be in critical condition.