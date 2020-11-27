AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
CHCC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 104.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.34%)
EFERT 61.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.55%)
EPCL 44.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.59%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.77%)
HASCOL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.13%)
HBL 130.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.76%)
JSCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
KAPCO 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.16%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
MLCF 39.22 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.7%)
OGDC 99.33 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-3.63%)
PAEL 32.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.61%)
PIBTL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
PIOC 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.17%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
PPL 91.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.07%)
PSO 193.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.6%)
SNGP 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.25%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.82%)
UNITY 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (8.25%)
WTL 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.9%)
BR100 4,252 Decreased By ▼ -0.7 (-0.02%)
BR30 21,441 Increased By ▲ 38 (0.18%)
KSE100 40,897 Decreased By ▼ -133.8 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,208 Decreased By ▼ -87.04 (-0.5%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 27, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Peshawar, Karachi among cities recording most COVID-19 positive cases

NCOC states Peshawar has the highest percentage of COVID-19 positive cases with 19.65% followed by Karachi with 17.73%. Hyderabad has been rated at third place with 16.32%.
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 27 Nov 2020

(Karachi) Peshawar has reported the highest number of recurrence in coronavirus positive cases followed by Karachi and Hyderabad, as per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday.

A meeting of the NCOC was held under the chairmanship of Planning Minister Asad Umar in which the officials shared the data indicating that Peshawar has the highest percentage of COVID-19 positive cases with 19.65%.

It added that Karachi falls in second number with 17.73% while Hyderabad has been rated at third place with 16.32%.

On the occasion, Umar said that the priority of the government is to protect people from the deadly disease. He added that measures are being taken to contain spread of COVID-19 and urged the public to follow SOPs.

Meanwhile, 3,113 people contracted coronavirus infection while 54 more fell prey to the disease during 24 hours, as per statistics issued by NCOC.

As per details, tests of 43,214 people were conducted while the figure of patients recovered from the virus has reached 335,881.

So far, coronavirus disease has claimed lives of 7,897 people. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 389, 311 cases were detected, including Sindh reporting 168,783, Punjab 117,160, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 46,281, Balochistan 17,008, Islamabad 28,980, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 6,501, and Gilgit Baltistan 4,598.

A total of 5386916 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 2,112 corona patients admitted in hospitals across the country are said to be in critical condition.

Coronavirus data

Peshawar, Karachi among cities recording most COVID-19 positive cases

Karachi comes under focus again

Construction sector: PM asks FBR to facilitate expats

Sale of Abraaj stake in KE: SEP, other stakeholders to sit together to resolve NSC issue

CCoE approves proposal to ratify MoUs signed with IPPs

There's no ban on export of workforce to UAE: Zulfi

Super Tax: SC directs individuals, companies to deposit 50 percent of dues

KCR: Sindh CM issued contempt of court notice

German court refers Nokia-Daimler connected car clash to European Court

SBP's forex reserves cross $13bn mark

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters