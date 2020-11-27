AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 27, 2020
Pakistan

Pakistan will continue to play its role for peace in Afghanistan, Qureshi assures counterpart

  • Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar met FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the sidelines of the 47th session of OIC.
Aisha Mahmood 27 Nov 2020

Afghanistan has commended Pakistan's sincere efforts in the Afghan peace process.

Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar met FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the sidelines of the 47th session of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Niamey, Niger on Friday.

Qureshi said Pakistan desires peace in Afghanistan and will continue to play its conciliatory role for peace in the neighboring country, Radio Pakistan reported. He further said that the Afghan leadership should remain cognizant of the elements which want to sabotage peace efforts in Afghanistan.

FM Qureshi is in Niamey to lead Pakistan's delegation at 47th session of the OIC. "The Foreign Minister will highlight aggravating human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) in the wake of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 and subsequent measures to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory," Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi OIC Mohammed Haneef Atmar

