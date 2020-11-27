AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
CHCC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 104.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.34%)
EFERT 61.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.55%)
EPCL 44.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.59%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.77%)
HASCOL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.13%)
HBL 130.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.76%)
JSCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
KAPCO 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.16%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
MLCF 39.22 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.7%)
OGDC 99.33 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-3.63%)
PAEL 32.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.61%)
PIBTL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
PIOC 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.17%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
PPL 91.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.07%)
PSO 193.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.6%)
SNGP 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.25%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.82%)
UNITY 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (8.25%)
WTL 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.9%)
BR100 4,252 Decreased By ▼ -0.7 (-0.02%)
BR30 21,441 Increased By ▲ 38 (0.18%)
KSE100 40,897 Decreased By ▼ -133.8 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,208 Decreased By ▼ -87.04 (-0.5%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 27, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Three burnt to death in factory fire

  • The blaze broke out in Orangi Town while the cause has yet to be ascertained
Fahad Zulfikar 27 Nov 2020

(Karachi) At least three people have been burnt to death after a fire erupted in a factory located in Orangi Town on Friday, local media reported.

Police officials said the blaze engulfed the factory in Orangi No 4, claiming lives of three people. The police and fire brigade teams reached the spot and started rescue operation. Till filing of the report, three bodies were retrieved from the site while the cooling process is underway.

The victims have been identified as Akram, Shahid and Ismail. Three fire tenders took part in extinguishing the fire. The cause of the blaze has not yet been ascertained.

On October 16, a fire broke out at a factory in in Landhi’s Export Processing Zone in Sherpao Colony.

The inferno was so intense that the building of the first factory collapsed. No casualty or injury was reported.

Karachi fire three killed

Three burnt to death in factory fire

Pakistan will continue to play its role for peace in Afghanistan, Qureshi assures counterpart

Karachi comes under focus again

Construction sector: PM asks FBR to facilitate expats

Sale of Abraaj stake in KE: SEP, other stakeholders to sit together to resolve NSC issue

CCoE approves proposal to ratify MoUs signed with IPPs

There's no ban on export of workforce to UAE: Zulfi

Super Tax: SC directs individuals, companies to deposit 50 percent of dues

KCR: Sindh CM issued contempt of court notice

German court refers Nokia-Daimler connected car clash to European Court

SBP's forex reserves cross $13bn mark

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters