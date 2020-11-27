Three burnt to death in factory fire

(Karachi) At least three people have been burnt to death after a fire erupted in a factory located in Orangi Town on Friday, local media reported.

Police officials said the blaze engulfed the factory in Orangi No 4, claiming lives of three people. The police and fire brigade teams reached the spot and started rescue operation. Till filing of the report, three bodies were retrieved from the site while the cooling process is underway.

The victims have been identified as Akram, Shahid and Ismail. Three fire tenders took part in extinguishing the fire. The cause of the blaze has not yet been ascertained.

On October 16, a fire broke out at a factory in in Landhi’s Export Processing Zone in Sherpao Colony.

The inferno was so intense that the building of the first factory collapsed. No casualty or injury was reported.