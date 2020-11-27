Karachi comes under focus again

ISLAMABAD: While chairing a high-level meeting of Karachi Transformation Package, Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasised the need for resolving the problems of Karachi on a permanent basis by timely completing the envisioned projects under the package.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Railways Shaikh Rashid Ahmed, Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, and others. The meeting was informed that under the 'Karachi transformation package,' planning has been finalised for over 100 projects, which would be completed at a cost of Rs1.117 trillion and the projects had been divided into three categories.

The prime minister, while emphasizing the need for timely completion of the projects, stated that it was important to resolve the issue of Karachi on a permanent basis.

The prime minister added that encroachments had been the reason for losses in monsoon rains in Karachi, and directed that before removing encroachments alternative arrangements for deserves inhabitants should be made. The prime minister also directed to form a technical committee under Ministry of Planning, Development and Initiative to increase the capacity and effectiveness of K-4 project for providing water to the people of Karachi.

