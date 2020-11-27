AVN 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.54%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
CHCC 131.50 Increased By ▲ 7.29 (5.87%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.93%)
DGKC 103.94 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (3.02%)
EFERT 61.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.49%)
FCCL 20.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
FFL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.11%)
HASCOL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.76%)
HBL 129.89 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.83%)
HUBC 79.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.44%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
JSCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.59%)
KAPCO 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.06%)
KEL 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.09%)
MLCF 38.19 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.57%)
OGDC 103.07 Increased By ▲ 5.53 (5.67%)
PAEL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (4.7%)
PIBTL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.11%)
PIOC 90.29 Increased By ▲ 6.79 (8.13%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.38%)
PPL 93.22 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (6.03%)
PSO 195.07 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (2.52%)
SNGP 43.18 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.03%)
STPL 13.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.28%)
TRG 57.38 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (8.47%)
UNITY 23.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
BR100 4,252 Increased By ▲ 58.16 (1.39%)
BR30 21,403 Increased By ▲ 315.18 (1.49%)
KSE100 41,031 Increased By ▲ 653.5 (1.62%)
KSE30 17,295 Increased By ▲ 278.41 (1.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 27, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Print

Construction sector: PM asks FBR to facilitate expats

Zaheer Abbasi Updated 27 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other relevant departments to provide facilities to the overseas Pakistanis making investment in the construction sector. While chairing a weekly meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction and Development, he directed that issuance of NOCs should be made easier as there was no justification for delay in providing new electricity connections to the consumers for housing projects because, currently, there was no shortage of electricity in the country.

The prime minister also directed that those applying for loans under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme for construction of their own house must not be additionally burdened. The Ministry of Energy has been asked to develop procedure for establishing new grid stations, and also ensure implementation on it.

He further stated that lengthy phase of taking approval with regard to utility services must be made easier as existing procedure had been creating difficulties for the construction sector.

The Ministry of Energy and Petroleum Division gave a briefing to the meeting about providing facilities of electricity and gas connections for new projects of construction sector.

The secretary petroleum informed the meeting that an online system was being devised for the NOC of gas connections, which would create facility for the consumers. The chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority informed the meeting with respect to mutual cooperation with the State Bank of Pakistan for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

He said that that authority would provide necessary information of interested applicants to the banks.

The secretary Ministry of Housing and Works informed the meeting about residential project, Pakistan Quarters, and stated that under the project 6,000 residential apartments would be constructed for which consultation process with the Sindh government was underway.

In the first phase, the meeting was informed 700 units would be constructed with the estimated cost of Rs4 billion, and work on the project would be started in next three months. He stated that after the approval, ministry auctioned over Rs13 billion five plots that would create Rs50 billion investment besides providing employment to 10,000 people. The meeting was attended by all the chief secretaries of the provinces though video links, and other officials of relevant ministries and departments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Construction sector: PM asks FBR to facilitate expats

Sale of Abraaj stake in KE: SEP, other stakeholders to sit together to resolve NSC issue

CCoE approves proposal to ratify MoUs signed with IPPs

There's no ban on export of workforce to UAE: Zulfi

Super Tax: SC directs individuals, companies to deposit 50 percent of dues

KCR: Sindh CM issued contempt of court notice

German court refers Nokia-Daimler connected car clash to European Court

SBP's forex reserves cross $13bn mark

Museum to record Londoners' Covid dreams

Effective Jan 1, 2021: Aggrieved taxpayers can challenge FBR orders via Iris

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.