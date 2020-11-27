AVN 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.54%)
Ali Musa Gilani gets bail in SOPs violation case

INP 27 Nov 2020

MULTAN: The local court on Thursday granted bail to Ali Musa Gilani, the son of former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani in a case related to violation of COVID-19 SOPs.

He along with 70 Pakistan Peoples Party activists were booked by the police over holding a protest demonstration outside Chehlyak police station in Multan.

Speaking to media persons after getting bail, Ali Musa Gilani said people are facing the worst inflation and they are unable to pay fees of their children if they decide to pay electricity bills.

He directed the party workers to prepare for the November 30 public gathering in Multan and vowed to hold it at any cost.

A large number of party workers reached Chehlyak police station, when the cops were shifting Ali Musa Gilani to the court.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had condemned the arrest of Ali Musa Gillani and termed it hooliganism from the incumbent selected rulers.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is planning to hold a massive power show in Multan on November 30 and Yousaf Raza Gillani on November 12 had claimed that it would be the largest political rally in the region.

