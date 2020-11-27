AVN 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.54%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
CHCC 131.50 Increased By ▲ 7.29 (5.87%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.93%)
DGKC 103.94 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (3.02%)
EFERT 61.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.49%)
FCCL 20.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
FFL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.11%)
HASCOL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.76%)
HBL 129.89 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.83%)
HUBC 79.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.44%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
JSCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.59%)
KAPCO 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.06%)
KEL 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.09%)
MLCF 38.19 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.57%)
OGDC 103.07 Increased By ▲ 5.53 (5.67%)
PAEL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (4.7%)
PIBTL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.11%)
PIOC 90.29 Increased By ▲ 6.79 (8.13%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.38%)
PPL 93.22 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (6.03%)
PSO 195.07 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (2.52%)
SNGP 43.18 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.03%)
STPL 13.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.28%)
TRG 57.38 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (8.47%)
UNITY 23.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
BR100 4,252 Increased By ▲ 58.16 (1.39%)
BR30 21,403 Increased By ▲ 315.18 (1.49%)
KSE100 41,031 Increased By ▲ 653.5 (1.62%)
KSE30 17,295 Increased By ▲ 278.41 (1.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 27, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Japan shares at over 29-1/2-years high

Reuters 27 Nov 2020

TOKYO: Japanese shares closed at a more than 29-and-a-half-year high on Thursday, as tech shares tracked overnight advances on the US Nasdaq, but worries over latest coronavirus restrictions at home hindering economic recovery capped gains.

The Nikkei share average ended up 0.91% at 26,537.31, its highest closing level since April 1991. There were 101 advancers on the index against 118 decliners.

The broader Topix added 0.6% to 1,778.25.

Telecommunications, precision instruments and electric appliances were among the top sectoral performers on the main bourse, up between 1.51% and 1.79%.

Video games developer Nintendo was among top 30 core Topix gainers, rising 4.6%.

Other tech shares followed suit, with heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp and Tokyo Electron climbing 3.2% and 3.3%, respectively.

Sentiment was also supported by other Asian peers and e-mini futures, which was last up 0.26%, a market participant said.

The largest percentage gainers in the index were online game publisher Nexon up 7.55%, followed by Olympus Corp gaining 4.89% and internet firm Z Holdings Corp rising 4.40%.

Sharp Corp jumped 3.69% after Bloomberg News reported Nintendo has added the company as an assembler of its popular Switch game console.

Elsewhere, the Mothers Index of startup firm shares ended 0.39% higher, having dropped 2.1% in the previous session.

Japan shares at over 29-1/2-years high

Construction sector: PM asks FBR to facilitate expats

Sale of Abraaj stake in KE: SEP, other stakeholders to sit together to resolve NSC issue

CCoE approves proposal to ratify MoUs signed with IPPs

There's no ban on export of workforce to UAE: Zulfi

Super Tax: SC directs individuals, companies to deposit 50 percent of dues

KCR: Sindh CM issued contempt of court notice

German court refers Nokia-Daimler connected car clash to European Court

SBP's forex reserves cross $13bn mark

Museum to record Londoners' Covid dreams

Effective Jan 1, 2021: Aggrieved taxpayers can challenge FBR orders via Iris

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.