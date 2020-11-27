KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 181,319 tonnes of cargo comprising 99,642 tonnes of import cargo and 81,677 tonnes of export cargo including 8,994 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

The total import cargos of 99,642 tonnes comprised of 71,359 tonnes of containerised cargo; 4,003 tonnes of DAP; 12,723 tonnes of wheat; 5,372 tonnes of rock phosphate and 6,185 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 81,677 tonnes comprised of 44,001 tonnes of containerised cargo; 9,824 tonnes of loose bulk cement and 27,852 tonnes of clinkers. As many as 8,994 containers comprising of 4,754 containers import and 4,240 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 1,634 of 20's and 1,495 of 40's loaded while 02 of 20's and 64 of 40's empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1,302 of 20's and 412 of 40's loaded containers while 1,058 of 20's and 528 of 40's empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were three ships namely OEL Kedarnath, Tong Young and Princess Sama carrying containers and chemical respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were four vessels viz. Tommi Ritscher, Carl Schulte, Hong Kong Express and Peace Worth carrying containers and oil tanker respectively currently at the berths.

There are five ships namely RDO Fortune, Hong Kong Express, Emmakris-LLL, Mohar and Wadi Feren carrying containers, wheat, cement and clinker respectively expected to sail on Thursday.

There are two vessels viz. Cosco America and IDC Diamond carrying containers and clinker respectively due to arrive on Thursday while nine vessels viz. Greenwich Bridge, Northern Discovery, MSC Micole, Hyundai Privilege, AS Sicilia, Bhairavi, DM Emerald and Wantage Wave carrying containers, oil tanker, chemical and ammonium sulphite respectively are expected to arrive on Friday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 260,817 tonnes comprising 197,001 tonnes of import cargo and 63,816 tonnes of export cargo including 5,010 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The total import cargo of 197,001 tonnes includes 54,440 tonnes of coal; 45,246 tonnes of LNG; 11,340 tonnes of canola; 14,464 tonnes of palm oil; 38,668 tonnes of gas oil; 1,440 tonnes of LPG; 11,111 tonnes of steel coil and 20,292 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 63,816 tonnes includes 12,098 tonnes of cement and 51,718 tonnes of containerised cargo. As many as 5,010 containers comprising of 1,220 containers import and 3,790 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

There were two ships namely MSC Giulia and Valolet carrying containers and general cargo respectively sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, while six ships namely Maersk Atlanta, containers African Honbill, African Bari Bird, Mesaimeer, Al-Salam-II and Tiger Harmony containers, coal, cement, LNG, gas oil and palm oil respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of eleven ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, steel coil, coal, cement, canola, LPG, LNG, gas oil and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as twenty vessels viz. Athenian, Josephine Maersk, Queen Flowor, Suzako, Tian Jain, Baltic Wasf, Jasco Jin Hou, Great Fluency, MTM Montreal, Thang Long, Scarlet Lady, Captain Yonnis, Methan Jane Elizabeth, Bahri Iris, UACC Eagle, MTM Fair Field, Falcon, Banglar Agrajaira, Adamore Chipewa and NCC Haiel carrying containers, steel coil, general cargo, coal, canola, LPG, LNG, mogas gas oil and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were eight ships viz. Athenian, Josephine Maersk, Suzako, Baltic Wasf, RHL Martha, Methan Jane Elizabeth, Bahri Iris and MTM Fair Field carrying containers, steel coil, coal, LNG, gas oil and palm oil respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Engro Elengy Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Thursday.

There was one ship namely RHL Martha carrying coal due to arrive on Thursday while two ships namely Maersk Bogor and CMA CGM Orfeo carrying containers are due to arrive on Friday.

